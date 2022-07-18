NPP National Elections nearly turn 'chaotic' as Police clash with delegate - Report

General News of Monday, 18 July 2022

The New Patriotic Party's national executive elections have been rocked by some chaotic scenes as an observer and a Police officer nearly exchanged fisticuffs during the counting of ballots.



A misunderstanding broke out between the observer and the Police officer tainting the smooth progress of the votes counting process.



The cause of the misunderstanding is sketchy but it took a security reinforcement and an intervention by the outgone National Organizer of the party, Sammi Awuku to restore calm and the continuance of the votes counting and collation of figures.



Meanwhile, some of the aspirants have secured a win as provisional results show them polling adequate votes to rout their competitors.



Madam Kate Gyamfua, Justin Kodua Frimpong and Henry Nana Boakye are among the early names mentioned as victors in their respective positions.



Provisional results show Kate Gyamfua polling 620 representing 93.78% to beat her competitors in the persons of Hajia Sawudatu and Ellen Ama Daaku who got 32 representing 4.84% and 9 representing 1.36 percent votes respectively.



The incumbent General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu has also lost by a huge margin to the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK).



The collation of the ballots is ongoing for the various positions including the National Chairman.



