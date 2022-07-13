NPP National Elections: Who takes over from Freddie Blay?

General News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

In some 48 hours, delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), will converge at the Accra Sports Stadium to elect a new national chairman for the party.



This is particularly important for the party’s vision to ‘break the 8’ in the 2024 general elections.

So far, six aspirants are battling it out for the chairmanship position in the polls expected to take place on Saturday July 16, 2022.



Who will emerge winner to take over the mantle of leadership from incumbent chairman, Freddie Blay who has announced his retirement from seeking the position.

As National Chairman Freddie Blay served the party from 2015 to 2022, after joining the NPP having quit the Convention People’s Party (CPP).



Freddie Blay’s contributions towards helping the NPP win the 2016 and 2020 elections cannot be understated.



Ultimately, the winner of this contest will be expected to follow in his stead by helping the party to retain power in the 2024 elections.



Who will take up the task among these six?



Prof Christopher Ameya Akumfi<\b>



Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi is a Ghanaian academic and politician. The NPP stalwart was the Minister of Education in the John Agyekum Kufour administration is hoping to take the mantle from the current National Chairman, Freddie Blay.



Prof Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi believes he can help the NPP “break the 8 mantra” with his years of experience when he becomes the NPP national chairman.







Stephen Ayesu Ntim<\b>



Stephen Ayesu Ntim is a former national first vice chairman of the NPP.



In May 2022, Stephen went on nationwide campaign tour to convince delegates on why he is the best fit candidate to chair the party into the 2024 elections.



During his tour dubbed, "Time Aso to Break The 8 Campaign", the chairman hopeful said the party under his chairmanship would extend its rule beyond the eight years maximum that has become the tradition for any political party in Ghana and hopes delegates would offer him the opportunity.



This will be the fourth time Stephen Ntim is contesting the chairmanship race.







Stephen Asamoah-Boateng A.K.A Asabee<\b>



In 2021, the then Director-General of the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA), Stephen Asamoah Boateng revealed he is interested in running for the position of national chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He however resigned in November 2021 to join the race.



Speaking in an interview, Asabee said his decision to run for the position is in the best interest of the party.







Sammy Crabbe<\b>



Suspended Second Vice Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Crabbe, has joined the Chairmanship race of the governing party. Sammy Crabbe was suspended indefinitely alongside then General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong and then Chairman Paul Afoko over “anti-party” conduct few months into the 2016 general elections



He indicated he is seeking to unite the party to break the 8.







Akwasi Osei Adjei<\b>



Akwasi Osei-Adjei is a Ghanaian politician and a former Member of Parliament representing Ejisu-Juaben constituency of the Ashanti Region of Ghana in the 4th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana.



Mr Osei-Adjei, who served as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration under former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s administration, said he would bring his expertise as a legislator for 12 years from 1997 to 2008 to bear, on the relationship between the party and the government when elected as the National Chairman.







George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah<\b>



George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah is currently the National Treasurer of the NPP. He hails from Kwahu Mpraeso in the Eastern Region of Ghana but was born and has lived in Accra Korle-Worko.



Abankwah-Yeboah is a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who has risen through the ranks of the Party from being a polling station chairman in 2006, to being a member of the Greater Accra Regional Finance Committee, the Greater Accra Regional Treasurer and the Deputy Director of Campaign and Fundraising in 2016.



