NPP National Delegates Conference – What to expect

General News of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP ready to hold Delegates Conference



Kumasi hosts 2021 NPP Delegates Conference



President Akufo-Addo, Bawumia to attend Delegates Conference



Delegates from all 275 constituencies will gather at Kumasi for the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s first National delegates conference after the party won power in 2020.



The annual event which is held in conformity with Article 9 (2) sub-section 1 of the NPP constitution will come off at the Heroes Park.



Ahead of that, the party held its regional annual delegates conference in October, across all 16 regions in accordance with Article 9 of the Party’s constitution.



The NPP also banned all campaign activities including the display of paraphernalia and mounting of billboards for party aspirants.



A lot is expected to happen as the day unfolds and GhanaWeb in this piece puts together an itinerary the public should look out for at today’s event.



Who will be there:



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, incumbent President of the Republic of Ghana and his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be present at the event.



Former presidents and vices who belong to the NPP, Members of the National Council, party executives at the national, regional and local levels will also be president.



NPP Members of Parliament, NPP Ministers, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), members of the various wings of the party including the NASARA will also be in attendance.



Consideration of 38 proposals for amendment of party constitution:



This is one of the key activities tabled for today at the NPP’s delegates conference. The party at the event will consider some 38 new proposals submitted to leadership for the amendment of portions of the party’s constitution.



Prominent among them is a proposal to elect a presidential candidate for the party, two years before the general elections.



The proposal seeks to amend the current constitutional provision of the party where it elects presidential candidates a year before elections when the party is in power and two years before elections if the party is in opposition.



Members of the party believe the proposal if considered, will adequately prepare the party for the next elections by giving the new candidate the opportunity to fix possible cracks and reconcile with other aspirants who lost before the next election.



Review of previous election performance:



Per the dictates of the constitution, the delegates conference will see executives of the NPP on the various levels, doing a review of the party’s performance in the past general elections (2020), paying critical attention to the flaws, cracks and possible blunders that cost the party some wins in the previous election year.



As part of the review, the National Chairperson, General Secretary and National Treasurer are expected to present their reports on the party’s performance in the year.



There will also be the opportunity to make considerations to improve the party’s fortunes in the coming years as far as structure and decision making is concerned.



Reports from all constituency executives:



Constituency executives are expected to present reports from their various constituencies. This will include updates about the party’s output in their various domains within the year in review.



COVID-19 protocols:



A COVID-19 vaccination centre will be mounted at the venue. The move by the planning committee is in line with measures to enhance the safety of the participants.



With this centre, participants will be vaccinated and issued cards and persons without cards to prove their status will not be allowed entry.