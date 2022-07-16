NPP National Delegate Conference: ‘Breaking the 8, we shall in 2024’ – Akufo-Addo

General News of Saturday, 16 July 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is on course to winning power for an unprecedented third successive term.



Speaking at the NPP's 2022 National Delegate Conference, the president, however, noted that the next leader of the party will be very critical as the governing party is determined to win the 2024 Elections, 3news.com reports.



Akufo-Addo, therefore, urged delegates of the party to vote for competent persons who can support the efforts of the government to rebound the economy from the current hardship.



He reiterated that with exemplary leadership, “Breaking the 8, we shall see in 2024.”



On his part, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame suggested that the NPP government had done enough for Ghana to win the next election.



“I am saying that we have never seen, since independence, this kind of development. Even in my sector, you can see the transformation and the development we have made in good governance.



“That clearly shows that the party is capable of transforming the fortunes of the country and I am very confident that in 2024 the people of Ghana will renew the mandate that they gave to us and we will break the 8,” he said.



Over 6,000 delegates will be voting in the election, including selected party members from all the 16 regions in Ghana plus some members from the diaspora branches of the NPP.



In all, 46 candidates are contesting for ten national executive positions of the NPP.















