NPP National Chairman-hopeful Asabee, promises to break 8-year cycle

Politics of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Director-General for State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA), Stephen Asamoah Boateng, over the weekend joined President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as well as other senior government officials, party executives, and party faithful, to bid the late Georgina Oppong, the mother of the Minister for Works and Housing and Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama Constituency, Francis Asenso Boakye, a farewell.



Mr. Asamoah Boateng again later joined the MP for Kwadaso, Kingsley Nyarko, who was also laying his father, late Ex-Sergeant Emmanuel Bamfo Nyarko to rest at Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region.



The former Information Minister, who has received numerous calls from party faithful across the country and even from the diaspora branches of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to consider contesting for the National Chairmanship position, was given a massive welcome by party faithful who were in branded T-shirts with a picture of him with inscriptions such as ‘Our incoming National Chairman’, ‘Our Hope’ and others.



They cheered him on as the best person to take over the chairmanship position of the party and to lead the NPP to break the eight-year rule cycle in Ghana.



Considering the political background of Asabee, as he is popularly known, as a grassroots person who has risen from political activism becoming the President of the Madina Students Union and the secretary of the Central Committee of National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) to party organiser to his current position, he will do better should the ruling NPP decide vote for him to become the National Chairman.



Most of the rank and file of the NPP are convinced that making him the next National Chairman will make the party formidable fighting machinery.



They made reference to his organisational skills, affable and accessible nature, strategic acumen, straightforward and clear approach and, party discipline as key ingredients to mobilise the grassroots to break the eight-year cycle.



His name in the contest has generated a great deal of positive excitement within the party and lifted the apathy that appears to be creeping in the grassroots currently.