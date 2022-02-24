NPP Nat. executive elections: No current member will survive – Solomon Owusu

Politics of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A member of the Communications Team of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Solomon Owusu says the party’s upcoming National Executives election will serve as a “house-cleaning exercise” to rid the party of failed executives.



The NPP has announced July 14 to 16, 2022 to hold elections for national executives of the party.



The party has also slated April 22 to 24 for the conduct of constituency executive elections and May 20 to 22 for regional executive elections. Nominations for the election of polling station executives and electoral area coordinators’ were opened from February 19 to 21, 2022.



Speaking on Kasapa FM/Agoo TV on the forthcoming NPP internal elections, Solomon Owusu who is a known firebrand politician stated that none of the current national executives who re-contests will survive the election as they will be voted against because of their abysmal performance in office which has contributed to the difficulty the government is having in the current hang-parliament.



“I’m shocked the current executives are not ashamed that they led the party to an election in which we lost 31 seats and they still want to contest again. Do they want us to re-elect them so we lose more seats?



“The current executives should start counting down as they will soon exit office. This is the last time they will see power. The upcoming election will be a house cleaning exercise, we are cleaning the party of all filth and nobody will survive. Not a single one of the current executives will remain in office. If it were to be any other party where there’s respect, these national executives who led us into an election in which we lost 31 parliamentary seats would have stepped aside honorably. But, no, these executives out of their selfish gains want to hang on to power but they will be kicked out of office and the party will breathe a new breath of life. Mark my words,” Solomon Owusu added.