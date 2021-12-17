NPP Nat. delegates confab: Let’s put party interest first before ours – Ntim to members

Politics of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

National Chairman hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Stephen Ntim has urged party members who will attend the upcoming National Delegates’ conference on Saturday, 18th December 2021 in Kumasi to place the party’s interest first before their personal interests.



He has also reminded party members that they belong to the same family and party, hence all differences should be buried.



The former National First Vice Chairman in a statement to wish the NPP a successful conference said he fully endorses the directives from the party against the display of t-shirts, banners and posters within the Greater Kumasi Metropolis before and during the annual national delegates’ conference.



“It is important we use the conference to rather reflect and strategize to break the 8. I will like to seize this opportunity to call on all my cherished supporters to abide by all rules and guidelines issued by the party leadership for this year’s conference,” the experienced politician added.



Below is the full statement



MR Stephen Ayesu Ntim Wishes The New Patriotic Party a Successful National Delegates’ Conference.



Ahead of the National Delegates’ conference on Saturday, 18th December 2021 in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, I wish all dignitaries, party executives, party faithful, and teeming grassroot members of Our great party who will commute from far and near to the National Delegates conference a safe journey.



It is my fervent prayer that the Good Lord will grant all and sundry traveling mercies and protect you all from your origins to Kumasi and back home safely.



It is overtly enshrined in Article 9 of the NPP constitution that the party shall hold a National Annual Delegates Conference each year, to deliberate on all important matters concerning our great party. I would like to use this opportunity to show my delight in a tranquil manner the conferences across the 275 constituencies and the (16) Sixteen regions were held.



It is the synergy of our efforts that would make the Conference a success. I would urge everyone in attendance to place the party’s interest first before our personal interests. I would also want to remind all of us that we belong to the same family and party and should bury our differences.



I fully endorse the directives from the party against the display of t-shirts, banners and posters within the Greater Kumasi Metropolis before and during the annual national delegates’ conference. It is important we use the conference to rather reflect and strategize to break the 8.



I will like to seize this opportunity to call on all my cherished supporters to abide by all rules and guidelines issued by the party leadership for this year’s conference.



Finally, we are going to meet in Kumasi over the weekend. We have been looking forward to this day, and let’s keep this relationship alive. Meet you there.



I wish all delegates a successful conference.



Thank You



TIME ASOOOO TIME ASO!!!!



Stephen Ayesu Ntim

Former 1st Vice National Chairman