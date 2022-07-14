NPP NEC Elections: Stephen Ntim stands tall – Alhaji Suraj

Politics of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Alhaji Ali Suraj has urged the party’s delegates to consider the interest and future of the party when they cast their votes in the National Delegates Conference scheduled for this weekend.



Alhaji Suraz in a Facebook post surmised that the next crop of NPP leaders will have the daunting task of ‘breaking the 8’.



He opined that the leaders must have the vision, tactics, and organizational skills to scheme the party to victory in 2024.



Alhaji Suraj said after a careful examination of the persons who are standing for the National Chairmanship position, Stephen Ntim is the one with the needed skills and knowledge.



He noted that as an experienced member of the NPP, Stephen Ntim has embarked on various projects which enhanced the party’s electoral fortunes in previous elections.



“As our party inches closer to the National Executives Election. It is extremely necessary for the delegates make decisions with introspection, circumspection and perhaps, retrospection about the kind of leadership they wish to vote into office to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years. Especially, the National Chairmanship Position.



“Among the names for the Chairmanship office, Steven Ayesu Ntim stands tall. A man who has devoted himself and his resources to the well-being of the party at all levels. Below are my reasons;



“I, In 2005, he donated fourteen (14) brand new pickups to the ten Regional Offices and selected constituencies in dire need of vehicles for party work.



“II, He made available building designs for the construction of party constituency offices across the country in 2004.



“III, He again, gave out money for the purchase of permanent land for the offices in most constituencies across the country in 2005.



“IV, He always prints parliamentary posters free of charge to most aspirants”, he posted on social media.



The New Patriotic Party has slated a national delegates conference for July 15 to 17, 2022.



The event which will be held at the Accra Sports will see the election ten officers to man the affairs of the party at the national level.



An initial number of 48 candidates were cleared to for the contest. However five of them have resigned bringing to total number to 43.



Some of the positions available for grabs include the national chairman, secretary, organizer, treasurer, women’s organizer and youth organizer.



Other portfolios are the NASARA coordinator as well as the first and second vice chairmanship.



