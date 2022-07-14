NPP NEC Elections: Poll tips Salam Mustapha, Stephen Ntim, John Boadu, others for victory

Politics of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

As the New Patriotic Party goes to the polls this weekend for the party's National Executives elections, polls released two weeks ago predicts Salam Mustapha, Stephen Ntim, John Boadu, Nana Boakye Nana B, and Kate Gyamfuaa will win their respective positions.



Salam Mustapha who is vying for the National Youth Organiser Position leads with 30% followed by Prince Kamal Gumah with 14%, Micheal Osei Boateng keenly follows with 10%, Fuseini Yakubu Abanga with 9%, and undecided votes stand at 30%.



Salam Mustapha who is affectionately known as SM is currently the Director of Programs at the office of the Vice President and a former Deputy National Youth Organiser under Sammi Awuku.



John Boadu is expected to retain his position as General Secretary, ahead of Justin Kodua Frimpong. The other contenders appear to be at the bottom, with no competition for the 2 leading contenders.



The National Youth Organizer, Nana Boakye Nana B has taken the lead, with Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover in second place.



On the day, Kate Gyamfuaa, the incumbent National Women's Organizer, will win by a landslide. Hajia Sawudatu comes in second.



According to the survey, there will be no change in the Nassara Coordinator race because Abdul-Aziz Haruna Futah will retain his position.



The new set of executives who would be elected are expected to lead the NPP’s mission of breaking the 8 in the 2024 elections.









