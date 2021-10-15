NPP, NDC should pray against Akufo-Addo’s 'extravagant lifestyle' - Mahama’s aide

General News of Friday, 15 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, has raised concerns about the luxurious lifestyle of Akufo-Addo regarding his demand for 'luxurious' aircraft anytime he travels out of Ghana.



According to him, the quest for a private jet in the midst of COVID-19 is something that needs to be put into prayers.



He has, therefore, called on members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to join the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to join in saying a prayer for President Akufo-Addo to change his ‘extravagant lifestyle’.



"I will plead with the NPP to join us to go on our knees and pray for God to change the extravagant lifestyle of our President so that he will use the existing Presidential Jet for us to cut down cost. You claim you don’t have money due to Covid-19 but see what you are doing. Is it fair?” Edudzi Tamakloe quizzed on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show



He noted, the amount budgeted for the purchase of the new private jet can be used to buy incubators for hospitals that are in dire need of the equipment.



“The only thing the President has done is that he is wasting the taxpayers’ money. Why will it take a private initiator to buy incubators for hospitals when we have 10 million Ghana Cedis to spend on presidential travels?” Edudzi Tamakloe bemoaned.



The debate around presidential travels has been championed by North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who has alleged the recent travel of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the NAM conference cost Ghana "US$588,000 which translates to a scary GHS3.5million".



Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency announced recently that the government had plans of acquiring a new presidential jet because the current one was not fit for purpose.



He said Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul will give further details on the planned acquisition in due course.





