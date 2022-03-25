NPP, NDC have no equal strength in Savannah Region - NDC replies Obed Asamoah

Politics of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Savannah Region has rejected claims by a former National Chairman of the party Dr Obed Yao Asamoah that the NPP and the NDC have equal strength in the region.



Speaking on Bole based Nkilgi Fm on 24th March 2022, in response to Dr Obed Asamoah’s comments, the Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC for the Savannah region Mr R.A. Jalil said the NDC in the area has always gotten higher votes than the NPP in every single election in since 1992.



Dr Obed Yao Asamoah has said that the NPP and the NDC have equal strength in former President John Dramani Mahama’s Savannah Region backyard.



Dr. Asamoah explained; “Let’s take the Savannah region. The NPP and NDC have equal strength. In the case of the Northern Region itself, I think the NPP has an edge. Then you have Bawumia in the East, Walewale area. He will have a considerable influence.”



But Mr R.A. Jalil said the facts available to all Ghanaians to verify from the Electoral Commission shows that the votes of NDC in the Savannah Region over the years, since 2016, has appreciated in numbers.



RA Jalil said the NDC beat the NPP in all constituencies during the 2020 elections except one explaining that the NPP won only one polling station in the Presidential elections in the Salaga North constituency.



RA Jalil said even in the 2020 elections the NDC and former President John Dramani Mahama garnered 144,244 representing 62.97% while the NPP and Akufo-Addo had 80,605 representing

35.19%.



He explained that these are figures Dr Obed Asamoah could have just found out before making his sweeping comment.



The Savannah Region Deputy NDC Communication Officer added that God has always fought for former President John Dramani Mahama and that anyone from the NDC who decides to fight him becomes irrelevant.



RA Jalil said the likes of Koku Anyidoho, Allotey Jacobs and now Obed Asamoah have been paid to destroy former President John Dramani Mahama but they won’t succeed.



He also indicated that, Mr.Obed Asamoah should know better that his assertion of the numbers of the NDC in North East and Volta Region reducing is never true because the numbers from Electoral Commission states that NDC has increased its membership with reference to the voting pattern.



The Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC in the Savannah Region, therefore, cautioned Dr Obed Asamoah to criticize the NDC with concise facts and stop the propaganda for which he is known.



He said, the NDC is focused on rescuing the economy and no amount of diversionary tactics will work.