NPP, NDC dominance will end in 2028 – Prophet Amoako Atta predicts

General News of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prophet Amoako Atta, Founder and leader of the Lord’s Parliament Chapel has asserted that after the 2024 general elections, there will be a change in the political landscape of the country.



According to him, a different political party will rule Ghana rather than the NPP and NDC which have dominated the political space in Ghana since 1992.



Speaking to his congregation on Sunday, January 22, 2023, the man of God said that the political yoke of the NDC and the NPP will be broken after the 2024 general elections, paving way for a new party to steer the affairs of the country.



Prophet Amoako Atta cited Captain Smart host of Onua Makye on Onua TV for making a similar pronouncement which he claims will happen.



“They asked me if I’ve heard what my son (Smart) has said on TV and I said no. They told me it was on Facebook and I asked them to cut it and send it to me. When I watched it I asked myself, “when did Smart become a prophet? Because what he said is real. From 2028, there is going to be a shift. The two main parties will not be in power again,” Prophet Amoako Atta said.



Captain Smart predicted that John Dramani Mahama will win the general elections in 2024 elections.



“After John Mahama in 2024 that’s the end for NPP and NDC. Mahama will win the 2024 elections that one there is nothing you can do about it. If we go for the NPP again we’ll suffer more than what we are going through now.



“Mahama will carry every mess created by Nana Addo just us a second Judas helped Jesus after he was betrayed by a Judas. If John Mahama allows himself, he will solve all the mess Nana Addo has created. But if he doesn’t, he will do worse than Nana Addo. But whether you like it or not, Mahama will come and after that, that will be the end of the NDC NPP era,” Captain Smart said.



AM/KPE