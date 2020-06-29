General News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: Daily Guide Network

NPP, NDC clash in Volta Region today

The Volta region will today, Monday, June 28, 2020, become the political battleground for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The two political parties will be holding press conferences in the region to address issues relating to recent developments in the region.



Whereas the NDC will be holding their press conference in Aflao in the Ketu South District, the NPP will be holding their press conference in Ho, the regional capital.



The Volta Region has in recent times been trending on many news and social media platforms following the increased security presence along the borders of the country, including Volta Region which lies on Ghana’s eastern boundary with neighbouring Togo.



The opposition NDC party at a press conference in Ho last week made a lopsided assessment of the NPP government and incited residents of the region against alleged destabilisation attempts by the government.



The Volta NDC Regional Communications Officer, Kafui Agbleze scored the NPP government 17 per cent as far as fulfilling their promises to the Volta region was concerned. While the Regional Chairman, Henry Ametefe made various wild allegations and divisive comments against the ruling NPP government.



He also made some tribal comments and incited residents against other tribes of the country, particularly the Akyems.



The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa in reacting to the issues pleaded forgiveness for the Volta NDC Chairman, Henry Ametefe over his tribal, inciteful and divisive comments.



He assured all that there was peace in the region and that war drums beaten by his friend from the other side was unfortunate and needless.



Meanwhile, K.T. Hammond the MP for Adansi Asokwa in the Ashanti region made some comments about Togolese interfering in the elections of Ghana. He said the close relationship between Voltarians living along the Ghana-Togo border and citizens of Togo made it easy for some non-Ghanaians to participate in Ghana’s elections. Hence, the deployment of additional security along Ghana’s borders.



These comments have received a lot of backlash from residents of the Volta Region who have through various platforms expressed their displeasure.



It is therefore not surprising that the NDC in its fifth edition of weekly press briefing will be addressing the nation from Aflao in Ketu South of the Volta Region. The press briefing which is being organised by the NDC Communications Bureau will be on the Topic; The 2020 Voter Registration exercise. It expected to have all 15 NDC MPs from the region present.



Although NPP has not stated what their press conference will tackle, DGN Online suspects it will address the allegations and issues raised by the NDC in the last press conference in Ho. The news conference which will be addressed by the Volta NPP Chairman, Makafui Woanya, may also try and pre-empt the issues to be addressed in the press briefing of the NDC which will come up later in the day.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.