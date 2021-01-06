General News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: My News GH

NPP Member of Parliament-elect for New Juaben South tenders in resignation to Akufo-Addo

Michael Okyere Baafi, MP-elect for New Juaben South

The Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for New Juaben South Michael Okyere has resigned from his position as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Free Zones Authority(GFZA).



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in January 2017 appointed the then Head of Sales and Marketing at Phoenix Insurance Company Limited, a private limited liability insurance company in Ghana as CEO of GFZA.



Following his election as an MP after defeating the incumbent Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah at the NPP Parliamentary primaries, he officially resigned to enable him to be sworn in among the 275 lawmakers for the eighth parliaments.



He has since met with Staff and Management of the Ghana Free Zones Authority paid to bid farewell and to appreciate their contribution towards successful tenure at the GFZA.



Okyere Baafi has been hailed for transforming GFZA positioning it on an enviable pedestal attracting more direct foreign investments.



He holds an MBA in Marketing and Corporate Strategy from the University of Ghana, and a Bachelor of Education (Honours) degree from the University of Cape Coast, and is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, the UK with over 10 years’ experience in insurance marketing.

