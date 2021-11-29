You are here: HomeNews2021 11 29Article 1412590

Politics of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP MPs walked out like Form 1 boys - Sam George

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has criticized the way and manner in which MPs on the majority side, staged a walkout on Friday November 26, 2021 parliamentary sitting.

Narrating the incident that occurred on the night in a social media post, Sam George said he could not fathom how the leadership of the majority would allow a first time MP in their fold to instruct them to leave.

“The first-time MP [Davis Ansah Opoku, MP for Mpraeso] who has barely spent 11 months in the House then proceeded to ask entire Majority Group to vacate the Chamber Floor. Like Form 1 boys following the SP to the headmaster’s office, the 134 NPP MPs and the Independent MP obeyed the new MPs instruction. Clearly the front bench of the Majority Group failed to show any leadership. They were asleep to their responsibilities as leadership” he said in a tweet on Monday November 29, 2021,” he wrote.



Parliament in a dramatic turn off events on Friday, November 26, 2021, voted to reject the 2022 budget statement presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, amid the majority staging a walkout.



In a subsequent press conference, the majority denounced the rejection of the budget, stating that it is null and of no effect on Parliament.

Meanwhile, Parliament is expected to reconvene on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, in what promises to be a showdown between the two opposing sides of the House.

