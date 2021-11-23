NPP MPs undermining Bagbin: Gyampo joins Ablakwa, ACEPA boss

General News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ranford Gyampo, political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has joined a growing chorus of persons who believe members of the Majority in Parliament are undermining Speaker Alban Bagbin.



He stated in a Facebook post that whiles Bagbin was working to better relations between the legislature and the Executive, some ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP< MPs were fighting him and undermining his powers.



“It is baffling to see some parliamentarians, particularly from the majority group, trying to undermine attempts by the Speaker to restore the lost glory of Parliament as countervailing authority to the powers of the executive,” his post read in part.



It continued: "Since 1993, Parliament has been toothless and functioned in the shadows of the executive merely as a rubber stamp. Rather than commending and encouraging Speaker Bagbin who is helping to stabilize the balance of power expected to exist between the executive and the legislature in a democracy, some are politically misbehaving towards him.”



Similar comments have been advanced by North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Dr. Rasheed Draman, head of the Africa Center for Parliamentary Affairs, ACEPA.



On his part, Ablakwa said: “The majority side has been consistent, right from the Sosu matter, even on the LGBTQI+ position that the speaker has expressed, there has been a consistent effort to undermine the speaker because he is not from the ruling party,” he said on November 19 on Joy FM’s Top Story programme.



His comments were in reaction to a recent directive of the Speaker which has been stiffly opposed by the Majority. Bagbin this week ordered Roads Minister to reverse an administrative order suspending toll collection as contained in the yet-to-be approved 2022 budget.



“What we are seeing being played out from the beginning of this eighth Parliament is an attempt by some members rather than strengthening the authority of the Legislature to make sure that Parliament continues to be subdued by the Executive. I don’t think that this is good for our Legislature,” Dr. Draman said.



The two spoke on Joy FM's News Night programme that aired last Friday, November 19, 2021.