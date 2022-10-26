NPP MPs saved the country from an upcoming coup d'état - Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

General News of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian statesman and politician, Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has revealed that, but for the intervention of the NPP MPs, Ghana would have been on the verge of experiencing a military intervention.



According to him, the call for the dismissal of the finance minister whipped away the plot.



He advised the president to learn from this development as the actions of the NPP MPs are unprecedented.



“Those who made this intervention have saved the 4th republic. We were getting close to military intervention but the MPs actions yesterday totally wiped it off and I think the country should learn from that as well. Akufo-Addo, as I know, will definitely make attempts to change their minds, if they instead allow that, then they will be most hated people in this country or on the political landscape,” he said in an interview with TV3’s Big Issue show.



Speaking on the call for the dismissal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Nyaho-Tamakloe indicated that it did not come to him as a surprise even though it was long overdue.



