NPP MP tackles Napo over abandoned $40m ECG meters at Tema Port

General News of Saturday, 13 November 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annor Dompreh, has said he is embarking on a crusade against Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh over some abandoned electricity meters at the Tema Port.



The Meters were procured by ECG at a cost of $40 million in 2016.



Speaking to the media after Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku denied knowledge of the development in parliament, Annor-Dompreh insisted a container full of meters has been abandoned at the Tema port since 2016.



According to the MP, there was some verification that should have been done but “the conditions were not met, ECG was not contacted and yet the bank went ahead to pay $22m, a significant portion of the $40million.”



The Lawmaker said beyond the answer of the minister, EOCO has undertaken some investigations and will soon forward the findings to the AG for the prosecution of individuals involved since some payments have been effected already.



“As we speak there is some substance at the port and it’s lying there. I have not verified the content of that container but we are told they are thousands of meters in there and Ghanaians are crying for meters. We have done some investigations and a report submitted to EOCO and EOCO has forwarded its report to the Attorney General (AG).



“I have filed a question to the AG on what they are doing about it and if there is any locus to prosecute this matter. It is a very important matter; I urge you to show interest in this matter to the press, it happened in 2016,” Mr. Majority Chief Whip told the media in Parliament.



The MP has vowed to pursue the matter to its logical conclusion in spite of the position of the sector minister.



The deal between ECG and L and R Investments 2016 was for delivery of prepaid meters.