NPP MP justifies decision to chase occupants of state bungalows for rent

General News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament(MP) for Akyem Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, insists all persons occupying government bungalows need to pay rent.



According to him, the government loses a great deal of revenue as a result of its inability to take rent from persons occupying these buildings.



To him, regardless of one’s position, he/she should be made to pay rent if the individual is occupying a government bungalow.



Kennedy Osei Nyarko made this known in a post he shared on Facebook.



“The Auditor-General has on countless occasions bemoaned Government of its inability to collect Rent from all those living in State Bungalows. As a member of the PAC I get worried when I see the millions of cedis the State continues to lose as a result of the State’s inability to ensure that all those staying in Government Bungalows pays for it as required by law,” he said.



Adding that “we must ensure that all those living in these Government houses pay for their rent. Nobody should be exempted from this irrespective of your position”.



His comment comes after the Ghana Education Service reminded its staff occupying government bungalows to pay their rent which is 10% of their basic salary which is required of them.



The Teachers and other school staff were reminded to ensure that they pay arrears owed in order to help in auditing.