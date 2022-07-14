NPP MP hints of ministerial reshuffle after national congress

General News of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah, has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is planning to reshuffle some of his ministers after the New Patriotic Party national congress which comes off this weekend.



Reacting to calls for the President to reshuffle his ministers, the member of Parliament’s Finance Committee, who was speaking on Metro TV’s ‘Good Morning Ghana’ on July 13, said the president has heard those calls and will take the needed action very soon.



“I have been listening to Mr. Bonnah for some time and the point he raises is that if we are not careful we might see what’s happening in Sri Lanka happen in Ghana. I beg to differ.



“I don’t think we’ll get to that end. We are all seeing what’s happening in Sri Lanka, I don’t think we would want some to happen in Ghana. I’m getting hints that in terms of the reshuffling something is going to happen very soon.



“It’s the prerogative of the president but I’m getting hints that the national elections, some shake-ups is going to take place. So Mr. Bonnah can rest assured that the president is listening and something is going to happen,” Mr. Adomako-Mensah said.



The country’s economy has in recent times witnessed a downward spiral as it is plunged into a crisis.



Amid the challenging times, some have called for the sacking and reshuffling of ministers.



The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and the Economic Management Team (EMT) headed by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia have been on the ‘chopping board’ over these calls as they have been accused of steering the country into the ‘abyss’.



Others have also called for the sacking of Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo who has been away from her duties as minister and lawmaker for several months.



