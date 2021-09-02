NPP MP aspirant 'used' presidency to defraud woman of GH¢500,000 - Kwaku Annan alleges

General News of Thursday, 2 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• A member of the NPP is using 'links' to the presidency to defraud people



• Prince Hardi Adams, a one-time parliamentary hopeful in Gushegu was called out on Net2 TV



• He is said to have defrauded a businesswoman of over half a million Ghana cedis



Prince Hardi Adams, a one-time Parliamentary hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party has been accused of impersonation, blackmail and fraud; according to a journalist on pro-NPP Net2 TV.



Kwaku Annan, host of ‘The Seat’ show reported on the September 1 edition of the programme that Hardi Adams has been posing as an official working at the Jubilee House, a ‘position’ he has exploited to engage in fraudulent deals.



Hardi is accused of using his non-existent closeness to the corridors of power to dupe a woman of over half a million Ghana cedis before turning back to threaten the victim and a TV producer with death.



“This guy is using the name of a number of people including Kennedy Agyapong, he has used the name of Lord Oblitey Commey (to claim) that he works in his office. We have checked, he is not known to Commey in any way.



“Lord Comey says the rate at which the guy is going around defrauding people, he needs to be arrested, he goes around telling people that he works at Jubilee House. He has taken a businesswoman’s GH¢505,000,” Kwaku Annan disclosed.



He subsequently produced a campaign poster showing the photo of Hardi Adams when he announced plans in 2020 to contest the NPP Parliamentary primary in the Gushegu Constituency.



Hardi, he added, has since threatened the woman in question as well as producer of ‘The Seat’ programme parading his ‘powers’ by way of being wealthy and a northerner.



Annan said a lot of unscrupulous people were using the Presidency as a rag on the floor. He further disclosed that Prince Hardi had refused to appear on the programme to explain allegations leveled against him.



Relative to his parliamentary dreams, Hardi did not contest the primary because as it turned out, incumbent Hassan Tampuli was elected unopposed as the NPP aspirant, going on to win the seat with over 51% of votes in the 2020 elections.



According to a 2020 report online, Hardi was identified as the Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Youth for Peace and Development, when he declared his intention to contest the NPP primaries in April 2020.



A purported check produced by Net2 ostensibly to repay his indebtedness to the stranded woman confirmed that the signatories were members of the said group.



