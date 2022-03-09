NPP MP and Chieftaincy Minister not dead – Family

General News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Ahanta West Constituency, Ebenezer Kojo Kum, is not dead, a family member insists.



“It is true my brother was critically sick,” the family member said, “and we are still praying for him after being discharged from hospital and being treated home but he is not dead.”



This response comes after rumours spread that the MP, who also doubles as the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, is dead.



The rumours have been predicting an imminent by-election, which would definitely have an impact on the composition of the near-hung Eighth Parliament.



In an audio message on WhatsApp, Nana Mensah Kumah III of Turom, who describes himself as a senior brother to the Ahanta West MP, insists that the lawmaker is not dead.



Speaking in local language Fante, he said he has been frustrated by the death rumours, the reason behind the audio message.



He insists that if the minister of state were truly dead, he would have been the first to be informed.



He called for prayers for the Ahanta West MP as he confirms he is seriously unwell.



Nana Kumah III, who was also a manager for the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) at one time, said the rumours are foiled by political interests.



