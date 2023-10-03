NPP IT director circulates fake memo of US$1.5m Mahama cash for #OccupyBOG protest

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Ato Kwamena Forson, a deputy director of IT for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has circulated a fake memo, purportedly from the office of former President John Dramani Mahama, on social media.



The said memo, allegedly signed by an aide to the former president and dated October 2, was to communicate monetary support from Mahama's office for the October 3 protest by the Minority Caucus and other interest groups against the leadership of the Bank of Ghana (BoG).



The supposed memo read in part: “We wish to inform you that 1,500,000 USD has been released to the NDC Parliamentary Leadership for the mobilization and motivation of participants for the Ocupy BoG demonstration.”



It alludes to an earlier disbursement of some 500,000 USD for local-level engagements as released to the NDC leadership.



"This is serious. So as some are preparing to stand in the sun, some are cashing out? #govermentOfficalOne," Forson captioned his tweet.



It attracted stern critique from commenters on Twitter (now X), with another aide of the former president, Stan Dogbe, describing the post as "Foolishness."



The OccupyBoG protest is organized by the minority in parliament along with other political parties and pressure groups.



They are marching from the Obra Spot in Accra through the principal streets of Accra to Independence Square as part of a push to have the BoG top managers resign over the mismanagement of the apex bank.





