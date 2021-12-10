NPP Group apologizes to Agric Minister over 'false statement'

General News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

The Northern Patriot, a group with affiliations to the governing New Patriotic Party has distanced itself from some publications which in their view seek to tarnish the image of the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Akoto Afriyie.



The group, in a statement, apologized to the Minister and urge him to forge ahead with what they contend to be great work as Minister.



Read the statement below



It has been brought to the attention of the Northern Patriots regarding the publication of an article titled “Bombshell: Dr. Afriyie Akoto Caught on Tape Inciting Party Supporters Against Government in Tamale” on the various social media platforms.



The Northern Patriots as a group is not only disappointed in the publication but as well exasperated about the whole situation.



The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto came to the Northern region for a working visit. Upon hearing of his arrival, we requested to meet him for discussions on issues pertaining to the growth and development of the government and the NPP in general. Though the notice was short, the Minister granted our request and met with us.



We presented our concerns to him which he gladly listened. In fact, he seized the opportunity to highlight the unprecedented achievements of the President and some of the government’s laudable initiatives. He as well, used as a platform to encourage us to keep the faith in the government.



We want to place on record that, the Minister did not incite us against the government or the party as has been observed hovering around on social media.



We are deeply worried that today, we are not discussing the positive things the Minister shared with us, but rather, focusing on the mischievously concocted story that has been strategically put out there by the naysayers and detractors to dent the hard earned reputation of the Minister.



We would therefore like to express our sincere apology to the hardworking and selfless Minister for Food and Agriculture; Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto for this unfortunate situation.



As a matter of urgency, we are calling on the Media Outlets and Online Portals to take down the said reportage and give our response the same energy it gave to the false reportage.



