NPP General Secretary race heats up as Charles Bissue files nomination

Politics of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The internal contest for the General Secretary position in the New Patriotic Party has heated up with Charles Onuawonto Bissue’s nomination.



The aspirant, at midday Wednesday, June 15 2022, filed his nomination form at the party headquarters to officially register his determination to take over the General Secretary-ship.



The exercise today has sparked up a huge political discourse among delegates, as many say his candidature sits well with their expectation for a General Secretary and a replacement for the incumbent. Joining this contest after serving as the Western Regional Secretary for the party and a member of the National Council for two terms, Charles Onuawonto Bissue’s candidature makes a compelling choice among the other contenders for the General Secretary-ship.



Addressing the media shortly after submitting his nomination, Mr. Bissue said the party is at its critical moment of making history with the 2024 election and thus requires fresh, tactful, and innovative leaders to retain and sustain political power. He indicated that the NPP is credible and efficient but has not been managed effectively to inspire members and the Ghanaian electorate to continuously trust it with political power.



According to him, the party yearns for a change in its leadership going into the next general elections so they can avert the political misfortunes of the past.



“2024 is an entirely new season, and we need to break a record. I’ve done it before, and I know if given the nod, and with the support of party executives and party people, we can win 2024 elections and many to come,” he added.



Charles Bissue noted that he is confident of winning the General Secretary race yet will not be complacent in his contest.



“From here, I will continue my engagements with delegates across the country. The power rests with them to decide who is deserving of leadership as General Secretary…it is not about who claims to be most experienced. It is about what you are capable of, your personality, and the confidence delegates have in you to deliver them into victory.”



In the coming weeks, the party’s election committee will begin vetting aspirants for the various positions in the party. So far, over thirty aspirants have expressed interest in contesting the national executive positions. Beginning July 14 2022, the NPP will commence its National Delegates Conference, an exercise that will result in the election of new executives to steer the affairs of the party for the next 4 years.