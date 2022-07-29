NPP General Secretary condemns Nasara Coordinator's tribal and religious campaign

Regional News of Friday, 29 July 2022

Source: Saani Abacha

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua has described as a joke, a comment made by the NPP National Nasara Coordinator, Mr. Azis Futa, on Friday, July 29, 2022, when the NPP had thanksgiving at the Kanda National Mosque.



Speaking at the event, the national Nasara Coordinator attempted to stage a religious and tribal campaign by calling for a Muslim candidate and a Christian running mate for the NPP. A comment that many reactions suggested did not go down well with the audience.



When the General Secretary of the NPP got the chance to speak at the same thanksgiving event, he reiterated the need for party executives to remain impartial in internal parliamentary and presidential primaries.



He, therefore, described the comments by Azis Futa as a “joke”.



The New Patriotic Party is 30 years old and as part of the anniversary celebrations party has organized thanksgiving services at the national mosque and some churches.