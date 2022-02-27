NPP Flagbearership race: Captain Effah Dartey states his position on Alan-Bawumia contest

Politics of Sunday, 27 February 2022

NPP prepares to elect flagbearer



Alan Kyermanten and Vice President Bawumia tipped as main contenders in NPP flagbearership race



Alan Kyeremanten knows me inside out, Effah Dartey



A Senior Member of the New Patriotic Party, Retired Army Captain Nkrabea Effah Dartey has taken a neutral position in the race between Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Trade Minister, Alan Kojo Kyeremanten.



Despite the two yet to officially make a declaration, the vice president and the trade minister have been tipped as leading contenders in the race to elect a successor of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as flagbearer of the NPP.



In an interview with Kofi Adomah Nwanwani on Kofi TV, Captain Effah Dartey, when he was asked who he will be rooting for between the two in the contest, revealed his personal relationship with Alan Kojo Kyeremanten.



“I know Alan Kyerematen so well. He was in Achimota like me so he knows me inside out and I also know him inside out. So honestly I cannot look at Alan Kyeremanten’s face and say no to him,” he stated.



He was however quick to add that the Vice President is someone he adores very much and can therefore not deny him his support either.



“At the same time, Dr Bawumia when my sickness took me on admission at 37, one of the first things he did when he was sworn in as Vice President of Ghana was to come to 37 Military Hospital with a motorcade, police, soldiers and when it was asked, they said Vice President is going to visit Captain Effah Dartey. It is something I will never forget,” he added.



Owing to him being caught in a rather awkward situation between the two potential candidates, Captain Effah Dartey said the situation makes him appreciate the fact that he is not eligible to vote in who becomes the party’s flagbearer.



“When you put these two up and say Effah Dartey should choose one; by God’s grace I am not a delegate, I don’t vote. Apart from my vote being secret I am not a delegate so whoever Ghanaians or NPP elects for us we will accept,” he stated.



On the competence of the two as against former President John Dramani Mahama who is likely to represent the opposition NDC, Captain Effah Dartey maintained that both have the competence to lead the party.



