NPP Flagbearership: Bawumia is an alien to NPP, we only know Alan – former NPP MP

Politics of Wednesday, 27 April 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Former NPP MP for Nsuta Kwamang Beposo, Kwame Asafu Adjei, has stated that Vice President Bawumia should not be the flagbearer of the NPP because "he is an alien in the party".
According to Asafu Adjei, the right person to lead the NPP (New Patriotic Party) is Alan Kyeremanten because it is his turn to be the flagbearer of the party.
The former MP, who made these remarks in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, argued that Alan must have the opportunity to lead the NPP because he has been in the party for a long time and he has served the party well.
“The NPP is a traditional party, and we will vote for a person who has helped the party, the person who has been in the party for a long time and the person who has been voting for the party for a very long time. When did Bawumia join the NPP … his father and mother are NDC members. Is Bawumia’s background not NDC? That is the truth, it is a statement of fact."
“Bawumia is alien to the party (NPP) … before Nana Addo became flagbearer the mantra was that we knew him from the past, we also know Alan Kyeremanten from the past … when we needed help some time ago who helped us? Alan, he was the chairman, he raised money and took the party out of poverty… it is now the turn of Alan Kyeremanten that is my observation, the person who can do the job is Alan,” he said in the Twi local dialect.
Asafo Adjei's comments come after Nana Akomea, the Managing Director of STC and former Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), indicated that a Bawumia-Alan ticket is the best combination for the NPP to go into the next election without stating who should be the candidate and who should be the running mate.
He said it was clear that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen are the two frontrunners to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
