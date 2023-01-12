NPP Flagbearership : Bawumia has backing of bigwigs, polling station executives – NEIP boss

General News of Thursday, 12 January 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has revealed that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has the support of party stalwarts ( bigwigs) and most polling station executives of the party.



Mr Ofosu Nkansah, a known supporter of Dr Bawumia’s flagbearership and presidential ambitions, made this known on social media as campaign for the position of leader of the NPP intensifies.



“Dr Bawumia does not only have almost all the bigwigs of our Party and tradition behind him, he also has majority of the Polling Station Executives behind him.



Next to Lead!” He wrote.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is widely believed to be in contention to lead the NPP into the 2024 Presidential Elections even though he has not formally made his intentions public.



Former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyeremanten has declared his intention to run after resigning from the Akufo-Addo-led administration. Former Minister for Food and Agriculture Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto has also resigned, predictably to contest for the leadership of the NPP.



A few others have shown interest in the race but according to analysts, Dr Bawumia and Alan Kyeremanten are the frontrunners.



