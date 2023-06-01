NPP Flagbearer contest not two-horse race; Afriyie Akoto is in to win – Nuworsu

Politics of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Former Volta Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) and a Spokesperson for Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto’s campaign team, Kenwuud Nuworsi has described as a big fallacy suggestions that the party’s upcoming flagbearer contest is a two-horse race.



Many political watchers and analysts have touted that the contest to elect a Presidential candidate for the NPP is narrowed to race between former Minister of Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



But speaking on Good Evening Ghana show on Metro TV, Hon . Kenwuud Nuworsu who is also a former Deputy Minister for Manpower and Employment during the Kufuor Administration said the Flagbearer race obviously cannot be framed to the two politicians as there are very credible candidates like Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.



He stressed that the immediate past Minister for Food and Agriculture is in the race to cause an upset by winning the election and go on to lead the NPP to break the 8-year governance cycle.



“It is not a two horse race at all. We have been on the ground, it is one thing being on the ground and another being out there making noise. You remember Kufuor’s strategy during the 2000 election. He was underrated because he was not in the full glare of the media, he had gone underground and emerged the winner. That is the same strategy Dr. Afriyie Akoto is also employing.”



“He’s done his ground work, we have assessed his work and in this game you have to assess yourself, your strength against your other opponents before you can strike your chest and say I want to go into this contest. And we are in the contest to win,”Mr Nuworsu added.



The ruling party opened nomination for presidential primary on Friday, May 26, 2023 and will close on Saturday, June 24, 2023.



Special Electoral College Elections (if any) will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023. National Congress- Saturday, November 4, 2023.