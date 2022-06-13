NPP Flagbearer Race: Kwabena Agyepong hints at running

General News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP to decide who becomes its flagbearer



You don't win elections in the NPP by endorsements, Agyepong



I haven't ruled myself out yet, Agyepong



A former aspirant for the flagbearer position of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Kwabena Agyepong, has hinted that he may vie for the position again.



Speaking on the impending race in the party, he said that it cannot be the case that it is being regarded as a two-horse race especially when there are people like him who could make another showing for the slot.



“The ground has not been opened yet. In 2007, I was the youngest of the 17 presidential aspirants. I haven’t ruled myself out at all for this battle,” he said, a 3news.com report said.



Kwabena Agyepong also said that with the way the NPP is structured, things like coercion and endorsements are not enough to get people elected into the party office.



“I think it is very important that we let Ghanaians know that our party has a time-honoured tradition that that decision cannot be earned through coercion, endorsements or force. It has to be earned by people, showing respect, going to the various places,” he added.



It is no longer a secret that the main contenders for the vacant slot of the NPP flagbearer position, although not official, is being projected to be between the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen.



The NPP flagbearer race will be decided in 2023.