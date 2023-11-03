NPP Flagbearer Race: Ken super ready for showdown on Saturday – Spokesperson

Politics of Friday, 3 November 2023

Source: GNA

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is “super ready” for the Party’s presidential contest on Saturday, his spokesperson has said.



Charles Amoh Darteh told the Ghana News Agency that the campaign team had already trained its polling agents and had put together robust Information technology (IT) system to facilitate a smooth monitoring and collation of results.



Darteh said the team was conducting “brisk campaign” by engaging delegates in their homes to reassure them of the readiness of Agyapong to lead the Party and share his vision to transform the economy.



He said Agyapong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, had taken the elections as a “serious business” and will “pull a surprise” on Saturday.



“We are super ready for the showdown on Saturday. We are fully prepared and apt. It is a serious business.



“We are putting together the final touches. We want the process to be transparent and we want it to be on a fair and balanced field,” Darteh said.



Agyapong, a leading member of the NPP, has been a Member of Parliament for 23 years after clinching the then Assin North Constituency seat in 2000.



His campaign has been anchored on job creation through industrialisation, tourism and commercial farming.



Agyapong has also pledged to instil the culture of accountability, discipline, integrity and hard work among the citizenry if elected as President.



“Kennedy feels that where the country is now… we do not have enough factories and job opportunities for the youth. He is coming in to create these opportunities for the youth so that they will be fully and gainfully employed,” his spokesperson said.



About 200,000 delegates of the NPP are expected to vote in the Party’s presidential primary scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023, to elect a flag bearer for the Party in the 2024 general election.



The flagbearer hopefuls are; Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Member of Parliament MP for Mampong, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Minister of Food and Agriculture.



The delegates comprise of all members of the National Council, National, Regional and Constituency Executive Committees, Electoral Area Coordinators, five polling



station executives in each polling station (Chairman, Secretary, Organiser, Youth and Women Organisers).