NPP Elections: John Boadu met all requirements on our checklist – Ashanti Polling Station Executives

Politics of Saturday, 9 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Ashanti caucus of the Association of Polling Station Executives (AOPSE) is throwing its weight behind John Boadu to retain him as General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



At a press conference to launch “The JB Factor” campaign in the effect of its support for the General Secretary, the AOPSE said Mr Boadu deserves another term because he has met all requirements on its checklist.



“We the People of Ashanti support Competency, Capability, Effectiveness and above all Efficiency. We SHALL support John Boadu at any day, any time and everywhere because he has what it takes to lead us” the association’s convenor, Samuel Sarpong, emphasized.



Highlighting some achievements of the national executive of the NPP, the group in the Ashanti region said under his leadership, all constituency secretaries have been placed on a monthly stipend.



During his tenure, there was recognition and provision of regular financial support to at least two recommended party elders in each constituency; the provision of a four-wheel-drive pick-up vehicle to each of the 275 Constituencies; resourcing of party offices with computers and IT infrastructure for smooth administration and monthly financial support to regional and Constituency Offices.



AOPSE added that he assisted young entrepreneurs in the party to grow and sustain their businesses while there was the establishment of a pink sheet tracking system and perfection of same, and monthly stipend payment to all constituency communication officers, communicators and serial callers.



With these achievements, the AOPSE believes that the General Secretary should be retained to continue his work and to ensure that the ruling party breaks the eight-year jinx having relentlessly prepared the party from opposition to power.



“We cannot pretend to forget where we were some few years ago. We must go back and reclaim our past so we can move forward; so we understand why and how we came to be who we are today.



"Why will someone spend all his time as Communication Officer, Youth Organiser, National Organizer and General Secretary to usher a party which was in opposition to gain power for two consecutive times.



"Then some people come to enjoy the sweat of his hard labour for government appointments and then come back to contest for his position. A stranger dances- he does not sing,” the polling station executives argued further why Mr Boadu should continue his role.



Meanwhile, the elections of the National Executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party come off from July 15-17 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Six aspirants, according to a communication by the National Elections Committee of the party, have been deemed qualified to contest, among whom is John Boadu.



The others include Justin Kodua Frimpong, Iddrisu Musah, Frederick Opare Ansah, Charles Bissue and Ramseyer Ahmed Agyeman-Prempeh.