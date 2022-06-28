NPP Elections: Full list of aspirants and their positions on the ballot

General News of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Source: GNA

All the 48 aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) seeking to occupy various national executive positions in the Party have chosen their positions on the ballot.



The exercise was held at the Party’s headoffice in Accra on Monday, June 27, 2022, and was supervised by the Electoral Commission.



The NPP’s national executive elections is scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium from July 15 to 17, 2022.



Below is the full list of the aspirants and their respective positions on the ballot, compiled and released by Mr Evans Nimako, Director of Elections and Research, NPP, and Secretary to the Party’s National Elections Committee:



NATIONAL CHAIRPERSON



1.Daavi Ama Gifty Asantewa Ayeh



2. Sammy Crabbe



3. Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Ekumfi



4. Akwasi Osei-Adjei



5. Stephen Ayensu Ntim



6. Joseph Ayikoi Otoo



7. Stephen Asamoah-Boateng



8. Kwabena Abankwa-Yeboah



NATIONAL VICE CHAIRPERSONS



1.Ismael Yahuza



2. McJewels J. Annan



3. Danquah Smith Buttey



4. Rita Talata Asobayire



5. Edmond Oppong-Peprah



6. Kiston Akomeng Kissi



7. Derek Kwaku Nkansah



8. Michael Omari Wadie



9. Ken-Wuud Nuworsu



10. Alhaji Masawudu Osman



GENERAL SECRETARY



1.John Boadu



2. Iddrisu Musah



3. Ramseyer Ahmed Agyeman-Prempeh



4. Charles Bissue



5. Frederick Opare Ansah



6. Justin Kodua Frimpong



NATIONAL ORGANISER



1.Bright Essilfie-Kumi



2. Seth Adu-Adjei



3. Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover



4. Eric AmoakoTwum



5. Henry Nana Boakye



6. Nana Owusu Fordjour



WOMEN'S ORGANISER



1.Kate Gyamfua



2. Ellen Ama Daaku



3. Hajia Sawudatu Saeed



YOUTH ORGANISER



1.Abanga Fusani Yakubu



2. Salam Mohammed Mustapha



3. Prince Kamal Gumah



4. Michael Osei Boateng



NATIONAL NASARA COORDINATOR



1.Haruna Maiga



2. Abdul Rahman Diallo



3. Issaka Muaza Kunata



4. Awal Mohammed



5. Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo



6. Abdul Aziz Haurna Futa



7. Haruna Ismael