NPP Elections: Ellembelle DCE should stop campaigning for one side - NPP Chairman

Regional News of Saturday, 14 May 2022

Source: Mensah B. Ruth

The New Patriotic Party polling station Chairman of Aiyinasi Methodist polling station in the Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region, Mr. Francis Cudjoe alias Chairman Two has cautioned the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle District, Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh to stop campaigning for one side in the upcoming Ellembelle Executive elections.



According to him, the Ellembelle DCE is visiting some polling stations in the constituency campaigning for Mr. Sampson Ndoli who is contesting as a Constituency Chairman.



The Aiyinasi polling station Chairman stated this on Jomoro-based radio station, New Day FM during a penal discussion on Thursday, May 12th, 2022.



He said since the DCE has the ambition to contest as Ellembelle NPP Parliamentary Candidate for elections 2024, then he should be neutral in the constituency elections.



He emphasized that if the DCE does not stop campaigning for Sampson Ndoli against the incumbent Ellembelle NPP Constituency Chairman, Mr. Samuel Akainyah, he would also mobilize forces to campaign against him in 2024.



"Let me send a message to Ellembelle DCE who has declared to contest as Ellembelle NPP Parliamentary Candidate in 2024 to stop meeting delegates to convince them to vote for Sampson Ndoli who is our current Constituency Vice Chairman else I will mobilize strong forces to campaign against him in 2024, I don't know what Kwasi Bonzoh is looking on this earth, the problems that we are facing currently in Ellembelle NPP are being caused by Kwasi Bonzoh, he did same in 2018 by raising one Mr. Samuel Asmah's hands at Aiyinasi Community Center and asked the party members to vote for him to become Ellembelle NPP Constituency Chairman", he said.



He claimed that, "currently we have not conducted our Constituency Conference to elect our Constituency Executives all because of Ellembelle DCE, he has ordered some party members of Asasetre to put court injunction on the elections, right now we don't know when the election is going to take place, he is doing this so that the Ellembelle NPP will not have Constituency Executives to participate in the upcoming Western Regional Executive Elections".



He, therefore, took the opportunity to appeal to the Ellembelle DCE to ask those party members who have sent the elections to court to withdraw the court case to pave way for the elections to be conducted as soon as possible.



Mr. Francis Cudjoe also took the opportunity to declare his total support for the incumbent Ellembelle NPP Constituency Chairman, Mr. Samuel Akainyah alias Chairman Atito.



According to him, the incumbent Chairman has secured permanent job opportunities for so many party members and for that matter deserves to lead the party.



In a quick response, Ntiakoh Andoh who is contesting as Ellembelle NPP Constituency Youth Organizer stated that the Ellembelle DCE Kwasi Bonzoh was not going around campaigning for any candidate.



He urged the party members and the good people of Ellembelle to rubbish the claims the NPP’s Aiyinasi Methodist Polling Station Chairman was paddling against the Ellembelle DCE.



The Ellembelle NPP Constituency Executive election has been postponed indefinitely as a result of a court injunction.



Some aggrieved party members led by one Stephen Gyan of Asasetre have sent the elections to Sekondi High Court.



According to them, the Ellembelle NPP Elections Committee failed to conduct elections in two polling stations at Asasetre.



They are therefore asking the court to order the Ellembelle NPP Elections Committee to conduct elections in the two remaining polling stations at Asasetre before the Constituency Executive Elections could take place.



The court is yet to fix a date for the hearing of the case.



However, the various candidates are going rounds campaigning.



The incumbent Chairman is being challenged by two others namely Sampson Ndoli (incumbent vice Chairman) and Mr. Joseph Apor Adjei, a business tycoon in Ellembelle.



In all, thirty (30) candidates are contesting in this year's Constituency Executive Elections in Ellembelle Constituency.