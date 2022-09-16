NPP Effutu constituency launches 'Sisters In Politics', intensifies party communication team

Politics of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: Kingsley Asare, Contributor

The New Patriotic Party in the Effutu Constituency has trained party Communication Team members ahead of breaking the 8 in the 2024 elections.



Addressing the occasion instituted by the Effutu Member of parliament Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin on Sunday 21st August 2022, Hon. (Lawyer) Yaw Adomako Baafi, the former communication director of the NPP, urged the communication team which includes all serial callers and texters within the constituency to value communication as key and oldest profession as far as politics is concerned majored.



Yaw Adomako Baafi in his speech on "Effective Communication" which is a subject to make the party retain power in 2024, said "To be a general, you should equally be a general", urging the communicators to adhere to the standards of communication in politics.



Citing the Dynamics of Aristotle, Lawyer Adomako Baafi stressed that the communicators should be able to know the emotional needs of the electorate on government developments within the constituency, hence in deliveries as party communicators or serial callers/texters, they should be conscious of the ethics, speaking and presenting with facts.



Adomako Baafi stated that there is a need for communicators to be deepened with insight, learn more and avail themselves to the people in the constituency.



Outlining the keys to success as communicators, he said they must always be prepared, do consistent research, and develop a sense of humor when they are given the platform to speak.



It is noted that the Effutu Constituency has and is assisting its communicators with the needed tools and resources to help equip the team to make the party achieve befitting glory in the year 2024.



He further urged the party's other constituencies nationwide to emulate the Effutu Constituency of periodic training and workshop to build a solid communication team for the party to win power.



He, therefore, believes that the NPP is going to retain power in the 2024 general elections with the party's strong communications team and their messages as far as developmental projects by President Nana Akufo-Addo are concerned.



Hon. Alvin K. Andoh, former assembly and newly appointed patron to the communications team added that it is possible for the NPP of breaking the 8, hence other regions should embark on consistent training for its serial callers/texters and sell the government vision and developmental projects in the country to curb the lies of their opponents NDC and the rest.



The program gave birth to 'Sisters In Politics', women political platform launched, which will be discussing the developmental projects of the Effutu Member of parliament Hon. Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin and national projects by the NPP government.



Present at the occasion were the party constituency chairman, regional communication officer (Effutu Ellis), regional secretary, MP's special aide, Patron; Hon. Alvin K. Andoh former assembly member, the UEW Tescon Executives among other dignitaries.