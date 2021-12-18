NPP Delegates’ Conference: MCE pushes for voting rights for MMDCES

Regional News of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Alexander Frimpong, Dean of the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the Ashanti Region, has proposed the inclusion of MMDCEs in the election of the constituency and regional executives of the party.



He has therefore submitted a proposal to that effect to the National Executive Committee of the NPP for consideration at the upcoming national delegates’ conference of the party in Kumasi.



Mr Frimpong, who is also the District Chief Executive for Asante Akim South, told the Ghana News Agency at Juaso that, the proposal which sought to amend articles 7(27) and 9(25) had been captured in the proposals for amendments received by the party for consideration during the conference in Kumasi.



He said it was not fair to sideline MMDCEs in constituency and regional level elections despite their critical role in the maintenance of the party at those levels.



According to the proposal submitted by the MCE, Article 10(2) and (3) mandate several groups within the party, including MMDCEs, to attend annual national delegates’ conferences with voting rights.



Articles 9(25) however, do not allow MDDCEs to attend regional delegates’ conferences as delegates which is inconsistent with article 10(2).



Furthermore, MMDCEs are not mentioned as persons who can attend the Annual Constituency Delegates conference which is also in conflict with Article 10(2).



It is against this background that Mr. Frimpong is proposing, in the interest of consistency, fairness, and Justice that MMDCEs who are the representatives of the President and are in touch with the grass root are given voting rights during constituency and regional elections.



He, therefore, wants Articles 7(27) and 9(25) to be amended for MMDCEs to be added to the list of persons who could attend both constituency and regional delegates’ conferences respectively.



