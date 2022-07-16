NPP Delegates Conference: Electoral Commission officials arrive at Accra Stadium

General News of Saturday, 16 July 2022

1992 Constitution mandates EC to organise political party elections



46 vie for 10 executive positions in the NPP



All set for NPP national executive election



Officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana have arrived at the Accra Stadium, the venue of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2022 Delegate Conference, to organise the party's national executive.



The EC is expected to organise the elections in collaboration with the NPP’s election team per the provisions of the 1992 Constituency of Ghana.



The 1992 Constitution mandates EC to conduct all political party elections from polling station elections to national elections.



Some 6,000 delegates will be voting in the election, including selected party members from all the 16 regions in Ghana plus some members from the diaspora branches of the NPP.



In all, 46 candidates are contesting for ten national executive positions of the NPP.



The executive positions in the party include the National Chairperson, National Vice Chairperson, General Secretary, National Organiser, Women’s Organiser, Youth Organiser and National Nasara Coordinator.



