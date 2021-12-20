NPP Delegates Conference: Don’t assess us based on interchanges – Ashanti region told

Politics of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Mayor of Kumasi, Sam Pyne says it is false for anyone to say the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has abandoned its stronghold, the Ashanti Region after winning power.



According to him, arguments that the Ashanti Region has not seen infrastructural development and enjoyed some benefits although NPP is in power is far from the truth.



Speaking to Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah during the NPP delegates conference in Kumasi, he said, “we should not assess government based on interchanges constructed in the region or not. We need to know there has been free SHS, we have benefited from NABCO and many other employment opportunities.”



In addition to these, the Mayor indicated the Ashanti Region has also seen infrastructural development. “There have been road expansions, storm drains have been constructed to control flooding in Kumasi and a bridge has been constructed to link Atonsu S-line and a host of other projects".



"So to say the Ashanti Region has been neglected by the NPP is wrong. We are already getting our fair share of development.”