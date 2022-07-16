NPP Delegates Conference: Adwoa Safo speaks from the US

General News of Saturday, 16 July 2022

The Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has sent a goodwill message to delegates and members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), at the party’s ongoing National Delegates Conference held at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The NPP legislator who is currently in the United States of America in a Facebook post published a flyer and wished all delegates a successful event.



In the same post, Lawyer Adwoa Safo called on the delegates to work in unity.



“Holding together, working together,” Adwoa Safo’s post on Facebook read.



Meanwhile, Adwoa Safo risks losing her seat as the parliamentarian for Dome Kwabenya for her constant absence from parliament and for failing to honor an invitation from the Privileges Committee to explain why she absented herself from Parliament for 15 consecutive sittings last year.



