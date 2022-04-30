NPP Constituency Polls: Probe of 'Fake' Police officers must be open - Charles Owusu tasks IGP

General News of Saturday, 30 April 2022

Charles Owusu, a former Progressive People's Party (PPP) member, has called on the Ghana Police Service to conduct thorough investigations into the arrest of two men who posed as Police officers at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency elections.



Two men, John Essel Baah and Enoch Kwame Bosompem, clad in Police uniforms were arrested at Okaikoi South constituency during the elections on Thursday, April 28, 2022, creating an impression that they were security personnel.



There were agitations at the voting centre in the constituency after some members alleged that about 400 names had been removed from the register.



Four delegates were reportedly arrested for obstructing the elections.



John Essel Baah and Enoch Kwame Bosompem, according to a Police statement, were “spotted at the Okaikoi South Constituency where the voting was taking place” but “we would like to emphatically state that the two suspects are not Police Officers. Meanwhile, they are in custody as the investigation continues”.



“We wish to assure the public that they will be taken through the due process of the law,” the Police concluded.



Speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Charles Owusu implored the Police to ensure the necessary punitive action is taken against the suspects.



"I think, by now, National Security should have issued a statement and sacked those people . . . It amazes and scares me that if whatever security organizations they belong to and I'm not sure they are private security, but if they are, the Police investigations must come out for us to see and shouldn't be hidden," he demanded.