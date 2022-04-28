NPP Constituency Executive elections set to come off amidst allegations of missing names

General News of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The New Patriotic Party, NPP, says it is set for Thursday, April 28, 2022 constituency executive elections.



The party has identified four constituencies as hotspots ahead of the election.



These are Dome Kwabenya, Odododiodio and two others.



There are also reports of some persons whose names are missing from the register.



However, information available to GBC News is that the party is working to resolve issues for the elections.



There are also injunctions on some Constituencies, one of which is the Jaman South Constituency.



Meanwhile, the Party says security will be beefed up at flash points identified.



Two Constituencies, Krowor and Ningo-Prampram have been ruled out of the Constituency elections.



The party explained that there are unresolved issues in these Constituencies during the polling station elections and would want to settle all matters before the Constituency elections are held.



General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu who has been giving more insight into the issues said,



"We have not been able to resolve all the issues, but there are a few of them that we have placed an injunction on. Individuals think these people were not allowed to either pick forms or contest”, he noted.