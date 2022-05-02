NPP Constituency Elections: Aspirant wins Nasara Coordinator position on hospital bed

General News of Monday, 2 May 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Walaika Musah Iddrisu, the Nasara Coordinator of the Sissala West Constituency currently recuperating at the Upper West Regional Hospital, has retained his position as the Nasara Coordinator of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the constituency.



Mr Iddrisu obtained 260 votes to beat his closest contender, Mr Halidu Yahaya who had 252 votes.



After the elections, there was a wild video circulating on social media of him praying to his Maker for the feat achieved.



Mr Iddrisu was attacked at Gwollu by unknown assailants injuring him leading to his admission at the Wa Regional Hospital about two weeks ago.



A new Constituency Chairman, Mr Gbemmie Abudu Shaibu, a 44-year-old businessman got elected after the longest serving constituency chairman in Ghana, Mr Kanchuo Dramani stepped down a week before the elections, in a fiercely contested race.



Mr Shaibu polled 259 to leave behind his contender Mr Limann Shaibu who was contesting for the second time with 251 votes, just eight votes separating the two.



Mr Kofi Kpodonu Samson, the Sissala West District Electoral Officer, said this is an internal election by the NPP.



It started by 9am with 518 delegates on the register from 94 polling stations and by 3:pm the delegates had finished casting their votes.



Mr Forkah Mahamud, an old-time member of the party got 262 votes to beat Mr Seidu Nyangbentu with 250 votes to become the Constituency Organizer.



The position of the Secretary also went to the incumbent Mr Abdul Rauf Who got elected with 263 votes, with his contender Mr Badusuwodnin H. Ibrahim, getting 246 votes.



The rest of the elected executives included Mr Mahama Tahiru, First Vice Chairman, Mahama Ibrahim, Second Vice Chairman, and Mr Chaba Amweh, Assistant Secretary.



The rest were: Mr Ali Yahaya Fuowie, Treasurer, Rukaya Hagbana Yahaya, Women Organiser, and Karim Sulley Luri, Youth Organizer.



The elected chairman has promised to unite the party.