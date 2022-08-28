NPP Comms: I’ve been sidelined – Yaw Adomako Baafi cries out

Politics of Sunday, 28 August 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Acting Communications Director for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Yaw Adomako Baafi has complained bitterly about being sidelined in the party’s communication activities.



He reveals that since he left office as Acting Director, all other persons who have been appointed to his former position have refused to tap into his wealth of knowledge.



Lawyer Adomako Baafi indicates although he has tried to volunteer himself to be used by these individuals for the good of the political party, they do not take advantage of it but rather sideline him.



He says that but for the benevolence of Radio and Television producers who knows his worth, he would have been out of party communication.



Yaw Adomako Baafi believes that it’s time the NPP communications machinery sits and assesses the department over the years and ensures that some mistakes are not committed.



“It’s also too early so we should pray for them. The ways of the lord are not the ways of man. Maybe the leadership has seen something in Richard Ahiagba and when he is prayed for, he will do well. Let’s pray for him. I called him ten times he did not pick up. When I left the Communications Director position I called Yaw Buaben three times he picked me up and I told him it was not about him or me. I told him we should compare notes and ensure that NPP’s communication is top notch but it even got to a time I was sidelined. Kofi Agyapong was allocating slots. If not for you and other people I won’t be heard,” he said on OKAY FM.



He continued "I struggled with my brother Kobby Fiagbe and the evidence is there on Adom FM for everyone to see. If today what we will get from our sacrifices is that they want to relegate us it will not happen. Those who have been selected should be prayed for”.