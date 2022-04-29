NPP China branch deputy secretary resigns and joins NDC

Diasporia News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: Ohene Opoku Agyemang, Contributor

On 10th April 2022, a letter of resignation from me the New Patriotic Party (NPP) China Branch deputy Branch secretary was presented to the Branch Chairman to be forwarded to the Director for the International Affairs Directorate of the NPP.



This was preceded by my volition exit from all the NPP China Branch executive platforms, Branch Executive Committee (BEC), and all China Branch social media platforms on 15th February 2022. Until my resignation, I was holding the office of deputy secretary at NPP China Branch. During my time as the Branch deputy secretary, the Branch witnessed high, professional, and intellectual leadership that combined theoretical and practical experience.



I have been a member of the NPP since the year 2000. I have supported the ideology and aspirations of the party until my resignation. The motto of the party, “Development in Freedom” was my inspiration. The governance of former President John Agyekum Kufuor and his leadership influenced my life.



His commitment to the culture of free speech and the rule of law is par excellence. His speeches and works were dominated by phrases such as “…defend the constitution and the rule of law.” These are the tenets of democracy. Instructively, the building blocks of a true and democratic ‘polyarchy.’ This was my reason for being affiliated with the Party. The current leadership is deficient in the above.



I joined the University of Ghana TESCON from 2006 to 2015 and participated with hard work and loyalty. This was conjoined with the background of my active work in the Bekwae Constituency. I was part of the campaign team of Lawyer Joseph Osei Wusu, Bekwae Member of Parliament in 2007 and 2008. My contribution to the party is in the party’s record books.



My reason for resignation is that the party and Government suffer from quadruplet deficiency; deficiency in preserving a strict democratic culture and practice, deficiency in the economic management of Ghana, disregard for the rule of law, and deficiency and incapacitated government machinery to fight corruption in its government. I do not need to cite cases to support my claim. The evidence is in the public. The behavior of the party and Government performance show that the Party won the 2016 general elections with lies and propaganda.



The reality of its poor political and socio-economic solutions and stratagem has been exposed over these years in government.



I have resigned from the NPP. This is attributed to my ideological shift from the property owing democracy to a social-democratic party- the National Democratic Congress (NDC). The NDC is more promising with the political, economic, and social development of Ghana as compared with the NPP. The NDC is more nationalist in character be it ideology or praxis.



My practical observation of property owing democracy under the current NPP means privatizing the state. The state is a public entity and its institutions so thereof. Ghana is for all Ghanaians.



I support the Republic of Ghana and its collective national development ideology. I cannot trace any remnants of the capitalists and property-owning democracy in my ideological, philosophical, and intelligent software. To reference my theory and practical construction of knowledge, I have theorized that “ideology is thicker than blood.”



The ideology of a social-democratic party- the National Democratic Congress (NDC) attracts me. The NPP has lost its ‘soft power’ that attracts me and my followers. Its ‘soft power’ has evaporated among Ghanaians. Please, for empirical evidence refer to the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections and their results. More evident is the clarion call for the return of former President John Dramani Mahama by Ghanaians.



My departure from the NPP comes at the peak of my nationalistic desire as a Ghanaian. Ghana is calling her sons and daughters to her national duty. The duty to serve with dignity, integrity, honesty, and discipline. I, therefore, subject myself to the call by the Republic of Ghana and our dearest mother Ghana who is not happy with the management of her affairs. The NDC can rescue Ghana.



The NPP has its path to the economic, political, democratic, and social development of Ghana. I no longer support the concept, doctrine, and ideology of the party. I have at the Branch level in China, analyzed and criticized the undemocratic and reckless governance path. I have constantly highlighted the drift away from Ghana’s nurtured democratic path and its effects on the Republic of Ghana. Right from Ayawaso Wuogon bye-election. I have asked questions about the commitment of the party toward democratic governance and rule of law. I have been verbally attacked by party executives as being against the party. Those executives are rather against the Republic of Ghana. Free speech is not in the NPP. Divergent views are prohibited.



Remaining as a member of the NPP will ipso facto reduce my cherished citizenship of Ghana to a denigrated accolade of a spectator. The new path I am taking will enable me to exercise my hard-won intellectual and academic and citizenship rights as a Ghanaian.



In a synopsis, my resignation is based on my strict adherence to principles and ideological shift.



I will use acknowledge former President John Agyekum Kufuor for his political influence on my life. I thank His Excellency Ambassador Edward Boateng for his assistance and excellent leadership. His support for knowledge and creating opportunities for brilliant but needy academics. Sir, your leadership is etched in our memory.



I was honored to serve as the deputy Branch secretary. I am particularly grateful to the team I worked with.