NPP Chairmanship race: Ntim begins nationwide campaign to meet with delegates

National Chairman hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will on Monday, May 30, 2022, began a nationwide campaign to meet with party delegates to articulate his message of hope and unity, and also share his vision for the party with them.



Dubbed “Time Aso to Break The 8 Campaign”, he will kickstart with a visit to the Western North, Western and Central Regions.



“My resolve to always avail myself to be elected as the National Chairman of the party emanates from my belief that the fast movement of our development and success as a country requires an NPP government and an overwhelming parliamentary majority.



“My Campaign will focus on strengthening the party, creating equitable opportunities for all members, and rewarding loyalty and hard work,” Mr. Ntim said in a statement.



He added: “My prayer is that you, our cherished delegates, will find favor in my loyalty to our great party and demonstrable leadership qualities required to break the 8 and elect me as your next National Chairman.”



