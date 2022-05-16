NPP Chairmanship race: Asabee lacks the temerity to lead NPP – Adom Otchere

Politics of Monday, 16 May 2022

Ace Broadcaster Paul Adom Otchere believes National Chairman hopeful of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Asamoah Boateng is bereft of the needed excessive confidence or boldness to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.



According to him, this is a widely held view also among most of the party delegates he’s engaged and that’s the feedback he’s getting at the grassroots level of the party.



Making an analysis of the chances of the various contenders for the NPP national positions on his show on Thursday night, Mr Adom Otchere, said most delegates believe that Mr Asamoag Boateng will be more useful and effective in other areas other than the National Chairman position.



He believes now is the time for the serial contender for the National Chairman position, Stephen Ayensu Ntim who is in pole position to win the contest.



“Stephen Asamoah Boateng just left SIGA, and he’s also running for the position. He’s also a former Member of Parliament. Has he got the spread, has he got the expanse, has he got the mental, social, and all of that to lead a big party like the NPP? I don’t know. But that is what his opponents are saying Asamoah Boateng doesn’t have the temerity to lead the NPP. Certainly, he does not have it. He’s a great worker, he can be a minister, he was Minister for Local Government, and Minister for Information at some point. But in terms of leading the party in the circumstances the party finds itself, a difficult economic situation, selecting a new Presidential candidate, going into an election, looking for a third term in office in a developing country, Asamoah Boateng may not be the one who can do it. He has other roles to play but by and large, delegates don’t think Asamoah Boateng is going to present a significant challenge to Stephen Ntim’s ticket.”



Some party members applaud Stephen Asamoah Boateng who is the former Member of Parliament for Mfantseman West for his accessibility and communication skills, but some political analysts believe he will fail at winning the chairmanship race.



Some leading members of the party who have expressed interest in contesting for the position are Stephen Ayensu Ntim who will be contesting for the fifth time.



Others are former Education and Railway Minister Prof. Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Lawyer Ayikoi Otoo and George Ayisi Boateng.