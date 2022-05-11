NPP Chairmanship aspirant arrested over weapons consignment

General News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Police arrest NPP chairmanship aspirant



Three other accomplices nabbed



Suspects arraigned before court, to reappear May 20



Police in the North East Region have arrested Alhaji Shani Mohammed, a New Patriotic Party, NPP, Chairmanship aspirant for illegal possession of firarms.



According to a Daily Guide report, Alhaji Shani's arrest followed an earlier arrest of three persons believed to be accomplices at Kukuabila near Nasia in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East region.



The suspects were identified as follows: Amadu Alhassan, a native of Tamale, Atito Godstime, and Seidu Ado Bala both Nigerians.



They were arrested with a loaded AK 47 riffle, a foreign-made pistol and ammunition concealed in the vehicle that they were travelling with.



Speaking to the media about the incident, the Northern Regional Crime Officer, Supt. Bernard Baba Ananga, said it was one of the three suspects who during interrogation mentioned the NPP chairmanship aspirant as the beneficiary of the consignment.



Alhaji Shani, he added had admitted that he knew one of the suspects.



“The suspects are saying that is it Ahaji Shani who told them to bring the firearms to him so he has to answer further questions.”



The police officer dispelled claims that the case was linked to an assassination plot in the region.



“We are not investigating an assassination attempt against any person as far as the command is concern, nobody has made any complaint about any assassination we are investigating a case of possession of firearms.”



Meanwhile, the three suspects have been arraigned before the Tamale Circuit court and have been remanded into police custody to reappear on May 20, 2022.



They have been charged with illegal possession of firearms and preparation to commit crime.