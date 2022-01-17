NPP Chairman hopeful COKA cautions rank & file

Politics of Monday, 17 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman hopeful Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as COKA, has called on the rank and file of the party to embrace change as they gear up to elect new leadership to steer the affairs of the party ahead of election 2024.



According to him, pride, arrogance, and selfishness, which have taken the center stage in the management of the party in the Ashanti Region, have caused them, and believe the time for change is now.



“One ‘mansm’ has cost us a lot. We have lost so many people from within and without the Region over the past 4 years. Why should this be so? We need all on board. Can we do something different?” he charged.



In a Facebook post he wrote:



“Since the days of our forefathers, when N.P.P. was formed in 1992, no single person in Ashanti Region N.P.P. did it alone or took credit for himself alone. Be it chairman Dr. Herry Opoku, chairman Donkor Fordjour, chairman F.F. Anto and chairman Yaw Amankwah.



“They all joined forces together to achieve the goals of our party. That is what we knew, and what l was groomed to understand. No one person can lift Ashanti NPP on his own. It’s about time we realized how our foundation in the NPP over the past few years has been weakened by a selfish few in the region. Leadership has been reduced to ridicule.



“One ‘mansm’ has cost us a lot. We have lost so many people from within and without the region over the past 4 years. Why should this be so? We need all on board. Can we do something different?



“Ashanti deserves a better deal than where we find ourselves! With God on our side, and all on board, together we shall restore our lost dignity, build up the necessary confidence and instill a sense of belonging in all.



“Together we shall break the 8. God is our only hope.”



The regional chairmanship race is gathering steam as contesting candidates have begun both traditional and social media engagements.