NPP Chairman accused of defrauding constituents after failing to give them govt contract

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some members of the New Patriotic Party are calling on the party’s executive to apprehend the NPP chairman of Akyem Asene Akroso Manso Constituency, Frank Anim Bediako, for allegedly duping people by promising to give them government contracts.



According to the victims, the Chairman received monies from some individuals to give them government contracts but has failed to fulfil his promise as none of them has benefitted from this.



Speaking on the Final Point Show on Top 103.1fm, Jonathan Offei Duodo, who is a victim, said Chairman Bediako collected a sum of GHc120,000 from him in giving a gold business for about 6months now, and nothing has been done about it.



Mr Duodo has been persistent in getting the contract or the money, but to no avail.



“Our chairman has been collecting monies from individuals, I have been to the Police Headquarters and everywhere that matters but nothing has been done. I will take my money," he alleged.



Another victim identified as Michael Kumi who was a manager at Rodo Filling Station in Anyinam in the Eastern Region also alleged that, Hon. Bediako allegedly collected fuel from the company in a sum of Ghc11,000 in doing a project.



He claimed Hon. Bediako has paid Ghc6,000 out of it, and the remaining has become a banter between them for some months now, and that has caused him in losing his work at the Rodo Filling Station.



These victims are calling on the government, especially the NPP national executives to act on this issue and apprehend him for using his office as a constituency chairman in allegedly duping people.